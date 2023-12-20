DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Students at a school in Dauphin County visited hospital patients in hopes of brightening up their holidays.

For the second year in a row, Milton Hershey School students handed out hand-made crafts and holiday greeting cards to patients on different floors at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Tuesday.

To thank the hospital staff for their work that they do year-round, students gave Hershey chocolate bars to nurses, doctors and other workers.

Local firefighters and police officers weren’t forgotten as the students also gave them chocolate bars as part of their holiday-giving tour.