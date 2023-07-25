HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A summer concert series featuring major popular artists is ready to kick off on Wednesday in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg University Presents’ 2023 Summer Concert will feature shows from Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and also The Head and The Heart at Riverfront Park, among other artists.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit is the first show that will take place at 8 p.m., tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online. According to the artist’s bio, Isbell became one of the most respected figures in alt-country and singer/songwriter communities when he began his solo career in 2007.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Head and The Heart’s show is on Saturday, August 26, at 8 p.m. and tickets will cost $56 and they can also be purchased online. The band headlined sold-out shows across the United States on their 2022 tour after they released their fifth album “Every Shade of Blue,” their bio states.

The concert series also really helps the community, it brings in more than $1.5 million in revenue for downtown Harrisburg’s economy.

Other shows are also set for dates such as The Roots, ZZ Ward, MT Joy and more, according to the concert series’ website. More information about them can be found there.