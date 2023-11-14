HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate business is the victim of an anti-Semitic incident.

Quantum Communications, a public relations company located on State Street in Harrisburg, right by the capitol, has the Israeli flag in the window. The CEO is not Jewish but told us he is a vocal critic of all terrorists like Hamas.

He discovered Tuesday that someone put a swastika sticker on his building.

“Well, a state representative was walking by the office this morning, saw the swastika, knocked on the door and told us and that was the first time I saw it,” CEO Charlie Gerow said. “And I was horrified. I mean, I’m shocked, I’m disgusted, nauseated.”

Gerow has security cameras and hopes Harrisburg police find who did this.

According to their website, Quantum Communications was founded in 2001 by Gerow and has “grown into one of the top communications consulting firms in the mid-Atlantic region.”