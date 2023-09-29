SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police responded around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 20 to the HJ Food Mart on 565 Main Street for a burglary.

A baseball bat was used to break the glass which allowed the suspect to enter the business.

The suspect approached the store from the 100 block of Essex Street and was last seen walking east on Monroe Street after committing the burglary.

The same suspect attempted to burglarize the same food mart on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at around 2:20 a.m., according to police.

Police say the suspect approached from the 100 block of Essex Street again but this time was last seen walking North on Essex Street before going east on Popular Alley.

Police ask any residents with security cameras who live in the area to check them for any video or images of the suspect.

Anyone who locates images of the suspect on their security cameras or has information regarding this investigation please contact the Swatara Police at 717-564-2550. You can also email Detective Ken Platt at KPlatt@SwataraPolice.org.