HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg say that a teenager stole a car with a child inside on Sunday, March 12.

According to police, around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Lexington Street for a report of an auto theft. Officers were told that a three-year-old child was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Officers arrived and talked with the owner of the vehicle, who was also the parent of the child. The parent said they had placed the child in their vehicle and started it. The parent then returned to the house to lock their house door.

While locking their home, they saw the suspect enter the vehicle and drive off with the child still inside.

Because of this, police state that a large search for the child and vehicle was started. Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the area to assist with the search, according to police. About an hour later, police say the vehicle was stopped in the area of South 22nd and Brookwood Streets.

When the vehicle was stopped, it was discovered that a 14-year-old was the driver and the only occupant. A short time later, officers were advised that the child was located at the McDonald’s in the Uptown Plaza and was located safe and unharmed.

The teen was taken into police custody.