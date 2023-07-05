HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a temporary pop-up location for residents to enroll in the administration’s PreCheck program.

The TSA states that the enrollment center will be at Harrisburg International Airport between July 17 and July 21. Those who wish to enroll need to make an appointment online by clicking here and will need to complete the enrollment process in person or as a walk-in.

The center will be open from Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, July 21, the pop-up will only be held from 9 a.m. until noon. TSA states that the specially marked vehicle will be located in the airport’s cell phone lot.

The TSA says that applicants must bring paperwork proving their identity and citizenship status. You can view a list of the required documents by clicking here.

The application fee is $78 and will be good for five years. TSA says that this fee must be paid at the time of the appointment and that cash or checks will not be accepted. Fingerprints and photographs will be taken during the in-person session.

Once enrollment is complete, a known traveler number is mailed within 10 days and is valid for five years. Applicants are encouraged to see the status of their application to the program by clicking here.

More information regarding PreCheck can be found here.