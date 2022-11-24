HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving meals…by delivery. Christian Church United members were packing turkey dinners for seniors in the Harrisburg area on Thursday.

For the eighth year in a row, volunteers with In His Presence Ministries got up early to cook food in their homes. They delivered the meals to seniors at the Presbyterian and Paxton Place apartments.

“The camaraderie is awesome. I used to say, ‘Before we feed ourselves, we need to feed others,’ so that people are welcoming. They’re open to coming in on Thanksgiving morning, 9 o’clock, making sure that everyone else has a meal before they have a meal, so we’re excited to be here and excited to do it,” Pastor Leah Payne said.

Volunteers cooked 100 full Thanksgiving meals to deliver.