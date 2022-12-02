HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Nutcracker is back for the Christmas season, as is our favorite narrator!

abc27’s Dennis Owens is the voice for The Nutcracker, performed by the Pennsylvania Regional Ballet at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg.

“They love it, you can hear them in the audience. Their enthusiasm as they watch and respond to what’s happening on the stage and afterwards, because this is a school, we take them backstage and have tours, give them more history on the ballet and the music,” said Erin Stiefel Inch, ballet mistress for the Pennsylvania Regional Ballet.

The dancers will hold two performances on Friday for area school students at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Shows for the public will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dennis has sat behind the mic for this event for the past 20 years!