HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Work is continuing on the temporary tent at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg after a fire destroyed the market’s brick building.

The projected opening of the tent has been pushed back again. The reason is the weather.

City spokesperson Matt Maisel says rain delayed the laying of concrete and pushed back the projected timeline. Maisel says work this week will be focused on the inside of the tent and electrical work.

“We just want it to happen as soon as possible but we can’t rush things, weather needs to play a factor in all this, we’re going to get there in a matter of days, just asking for a little bit more patience before we open,” Maisel said.

This tent is temporary but it will stay up until the brick building is rebuilt, which is expected to take at least two years.