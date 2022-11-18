HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg has submitted plans to pay survivors of clergy child sex abuse $18.25 million.

Under the proposed Plan, the dioceses and related entities will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide $7.5 million in funding to the trust. The settling insurers will contribute an additional $10.75 million, bringing the total Trust amount to $18.25 million.

The group representing the abuse victims calls these protections measure “the most thorough and advanced protocols ever negotiated.”

A judge still has to give the final signature on the plan.

In August abc27 first reported a settlement had been reached with the survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Approximately 54 proofs of claim from clergy abuse survivors were received during the reorganization process, according to the dioceses.

The dioceses, which currently consist of 89 parishes across 15 counties, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020.