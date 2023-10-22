HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emotions here were high outside the state capital, there were rallying cries to free the Palestinian people and end the Israeli airstrikes. These protesters were telling abc27 that this is not a Jewish or Muslim issue, it’s a humanitarian one.

Calls for peace outside the state capitol as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its third week.

“Innocent lives being taken, everyone should stand against that,” said a speaker at the rally. “I feel as helpless as all of you standing here.

Dozens rallied in support of the Palestinian people, many of whom are bearing the brunt of Israeli airstrikes which were launched after attacks from Hamas.

Since the war began, Israel says over 1,300 in the country have died.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, over 4,300 Palestinians have also been killed.

Joy Marie Mann said, “Right now Gaza is just being decimated.”

Protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and calling on more aid for Gazans.

A speaker at the rally said, “20 trucks is not enough for two million people whose water, electricity, food, internet, basic human necessities has been cut off.”

“It’s very, very difficult, said Emtiaz Zourob fled Gaza in 2014 during Israel’s third war against Hamas.

She came here alone and terrified. She still has family and friends back home.

Zourob said, “I lost one of my cousins and another one, he lost his two kids and 12 members of his family.”

She’s desperate to get in touch with her loved ones.

“I try to call them but it’s very hard. They don’t have electricity, they don’t have internet,” said Zourob.

For her and so many others, the war isn’t about taking sides.

Aida Gilbert said, “This issue is for every human being.”

It’s about innocent civilians suffering.

Mann said, “This is about humanity. You either stand with humanity or you don’t. It’s that simple.”

This was the second pro-Palestinian rally outside the state capitol.

There was one last week that ended in chaos as a man allegedly pulled up to protesters in his car, yelled racial slurs, and pointed a gun at them.

He was later arrested.

Sunday, police were not taking any chances as there were multiple officers outside the capitol.