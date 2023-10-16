HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Pro-lifers converged on the capitol Monday afternoon for a big and boisterous rally in support of the unborn. They also marched.

But is that issue a winner for anti-choice politicians?

“There are many, many pro-life people in this country and in the state of Pennsylvania,” executive director for March For Life Dawn Fitzpatrick said.

And thousands rallied and marched for life at the capitol. Larry came from Berks County sign in tow.

“It’s a moral issue,” Larry said. “It’s not pro-choice. It’s proven that we’re there for life. They’re here for death. It’s that simple.”

But nothing simple about abortion since the Dobbs decision, which experts believe outraged pro-choicers chose Democratic candidates at the ballot box and chose not to publicly express themselves on the capitol steps.

“The vast majority of Pennsylvanians support access to abortion,” State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny County) said.

One year ago, pro-lifers had the wind at their back with Dobbs and a PA abortion constitutional amendment that passed both chambers. One year later, it has disappeared from the GOP agenda. Is right to life a losing strategy? Not if candidates go on the offensive says Michael Geer.

“People are going to get their voice and understand how radical the Democrat position is on that issue, especially the progressive Democrats who believe there is no abortion that should not be allowed,” Geer said.

Put State Rep. Kinkead in that camp. Unapologetically.

“If you are past 24 weeks and you need an abortion, you should be able to access one without jumping through a bunch of hoops,” Kinkead said. “That’s never a decision that the government should tell somebody that they’re not allowed to make.”

“I think people are fighting back and this is why we have the crowd,” Chair for the Aging and Youth Committee Senator Judy Ward (R) said.

Republican State Senator Judy Ward is proudly pro-life and fears that is increasingly considered by many an extremist position.

“It’s not even respected now is degraded to be pro-life,” Ward said. “It’s degraded to want to help women in a time of crisis. It’s it’s degraded. And I think we’ve come to a really bad place in the world when you can’t accept someone else’s opinion.”

They are plentiful and they are passionate. But is their issue a winning one politically? That remains to be seen.