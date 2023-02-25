HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –A stabbing occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 25 in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg’s Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the stabbing took place around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Locust Streets. Two 21-year-old women were stabbed.

Additionally, a 23-year-old woman also suffered lacerations in the incident.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word if anyone is in custody due to the incident at this time.