DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Dauphin County’s mental health court held its first graduation Thursday.

The court program is designed as an alternative to jail for people struggling with mental health conditions. Participants receive individual treatment plans and supervision.

On Thursday, three women celebrated finishing the program.

“It’s meant to tailor a very specific treatment plan to these individuals in hopes that once they complete the program, they will no longer be involved in the criminal justice system,” Judge Andrew Dowling said.

The program takes one and a half to two years. After completing it, any charges could be reduced and people could face a less severe sentence.