DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing a closure for the ramp from I-83 North to I-81 North in Dauphin County.

According to officials at the scene, the crash that involved a tractor-trailer that ended upside down and a passenger vehicle happened at about 9:10 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews pulled two people from the wreckage and one person was injured, according to officials at the scene.

Progress Fire and Colonial Park Fire companies were called to the crash.