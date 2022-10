HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police.

This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police officers at the scene told abc27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A light hit the windshield of a passing bus. No kids were on the bus at the time, and no one was hurt, police said.