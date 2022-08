HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE. All lanes are closed.

According to Pa. State Police Trooper Megan Fraizer, traffic is being detoured at exit 67 onto Cameron Street.

No word on injuries or when the road will be reopened at this time.