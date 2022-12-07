MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer working at the Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Michigan resident who had a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag early Wednesday morning.

On Dec. 7, TSA officers found the loaded handgun in the Michigan resident’s carry-on bag at the airport security checkpoint. The .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets.

This is the ninth gun that TSA officers have caught at the airport security checkpoint so far this year, which is a record-high number caught at the airport in a single year in the 21-year history of TSA.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun displayed on the X-ray machine, the police were alerted, and TSA also forwarded the incident to be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty, TSA said.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

More information can be found here regarding how to safely transport a gun on a flight.

TSA just recently issued a reminder to everyone who is planning to travel and transport a gun with them. According to the TSA, you can face a fine of up to $14,000 for carrying a weapon through a security checkpoint. Just because you have a concealed gun carry permit doesn’t mean that you can carry your fireman onto a plane.