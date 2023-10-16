HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged multiple row homes in Harrisburg during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were dispatched to a working fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Howard Street. The fire chief said that the fire was set in an abandoned house and caused damage to five adjacent row homes.

No one was injured in the fire, but two people are now out of their homes.

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

Police are now going over security video and talking to neighbors to figure out how this fire happened.