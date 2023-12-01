(WHTM) – Swatara Township police responded to the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard around 1:59 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a dispute that involved a gun.

After an investigation was conducted, officers determined a robbery had taken place and that the suspect’s car was located in the 3200 block of Wakefield Road.

Police say that Moris Gregg-Sandy, 26, of New York, and Jayla Brown, 25, of Harrisburg, have been taken into custody.

Morris Gregg-Sandy was charged with robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. Gregg-Sandy was arraigned and received $200,000 bail.

Jayla Brown was charged with hindering apprehension, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. Brown was also arraigned and received $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the duo for Dec. 13.