DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two gunmen from a deadly 2021 shootout in Harrisburg were sentenced, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Raymeir Haynes and Correy Evans were both sentenced by Judge Ed Marsico Wednesday for the shootout that killed a bystander in June. A third gunman Deron Scott, Jr. was supposed to be sentenced also, but it got continued.

Haynes will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole and was also ordered to spend a consecutive term of 7.5 to 15 years on charges that include first degree murder. Evans will spend between 17.5 and 35 years on aggravated assault, perjury and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

The third gunman in the shootout, Deron Scott, Jr., was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday but it was continued. All three were convicted by a grand jury in October 2021, the DA’s Office says.

Mother Erin Lapean was fatally struck by gunfire in the head while she was trying to shield her children. However, one child was still shot in both legs, the DA’s Office says. People in the area of the shootout, at 1412 Berryhill Street, took cover to avoid being shot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the DA’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a feud between Evans and Scott who were in two rival gangs. Investigators learned that Haynes and Scott Jr. traveled to the area to have a shootout with Evans.

On surveillance video, the DA’s Office says that Haynes was seen leaving in a white Kia, and that he was holding a firearm. Scott was also seen by witnesses shooting out of the passenger side, and managed to hit the Kia with his own gunfire.

The Kia was taken to an unknown place to get fixed. Despite the makeshift repairs, police were able to match them to the damage that was seen on video, and gunshot residue was found in the vehicle, the DA’s Office says.

Telephone records were also used by police during their investigation. Police learned that after the Kia was fixed Haynes traveled south but returned to the area when he hears a rumor that another person took the blame for the shooting.

Multiple times when Evans was brought before the grand jury he perjured to them. The DA’s Office says Evans’ lies went against the other facts in the case and he had a honest talk with Haynes that a law enforcement officer overheard.

In a statement, the DA’s Office wrote:

“Convictions in these cases would have been impossible without law enforcement’s unwavering determination to ensure justice for Erin Lapean and her family. Despite the case seemingly going stale after several months, Detective Paul took over as the lead investigator and he, along with the people and agencies mentioned above, refused to quit until prosecutors could advocate for Erin in court. The grit and resolve of everyone involved, including the Commonwealth’s witnesses, was unparalleled. It is hoped that the verdict can start to bring closure and healing to Erin’s family, children, and community.”