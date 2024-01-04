HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two officers are sworn in and five are promoted by the Harrisburg Police during the semiannual ceremony at the Whitaker Center on Thursday.

Officers Zachary Donmoyor and Solomon Myers were sworn in by Harrisburg’s Mayor Wanda Williams and Commissioner Tom Carter.

Beginning next week, the two officers will begin police academy training at Harrisburg Area Community College which will last six months.

“I know that each young man or woman who raises their hand to protect the City of Harrisburg,

our city becomes just a little bit safer,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

According to the release, the two officers bring the total of sworn, uniformed officers to 136, but Harrisburg hopes to reach 162 by the end of 2024.

In addition to the offices being sworn in, Deputy Chief Dennis Sorensen was honored for his 32 years of service as he is set to retire on Jan. 10.

“One of the reasons my words fall short today is because there is no other Dennis Sorensen,”

said, Commissioner Carter. “The City of Harrisburg and its citizens will sorely miss him.”

The release states that Harrisburg included a budgeted 18 non-uniformed civilian workers with three vacancies.

The five officers who were promoted include:

Sgt. Antwyn Chatman

Cpr. Andrew Cortelazzi

Cpr. Anthony Cummings

Cpr. Farida Kingsboro

Cpr. Chad McGowan

“As police officers when you go through training, you are taught to treat people fair and

impartial. Unfortunately, right now in this country, that is a hard thing to do, but Harrisburg

Police do it well, and that makes me proud,” Commissioner Carter said. “We cannot stop every

crime or every homicide, but our officers do an exceptional job, and last year was one of our

lowest homicide rates.”

The release states that in 2023, there were 13 homicides which was down for the 23 homicides in 2022.