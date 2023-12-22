DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in Dauphin County Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Halifax Fire Department, first responders were called just after 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Peters Mountain Road for a reported crash with entrapment.

Once arriving on scene, crews saw that two people were stuck in the wreckage and went to work freeing them. The post reads that it took 12 minutes for one person to be rescued and then 25 minutes for the other person.

The two people were then rushed to the hospital after they were freed. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The crash caused a closure for Peters Mountain Road as crews worked at the scene.

The fire company thanked everyone who helped out in the post; “We would like to thank all of our mutual aid partners and the bystanders who assisted prior to our arrival.”