(WHTM)– UPMC Harrisburg Hospital is celebrating newborn babies born during the holiday.

Every year, newborns there receive custom onesies and special hats knitted by community volunteers during the holiday season.

This year- pinnacle auxiliary members donated Christmas stockings for each infant.

“I think its super special for our families, our parents,” director of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Allie Harrison said. “Around the Christmas season, there’s so much magic and when you’re here in the hospital its a little bit different than your normal. But we like to make it special, especially in our ICU where not all of our families are expecting to have a baby in the ICU this time of year, so we want to make this experience special.”

One family got a big present this holiday season — triplets!!

abc27 news wishes them and all the little ones healthy, happy lives.