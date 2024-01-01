HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Harrisburg has officially welcomed its first baby of 2024.

Danielle Grace Hritz, was born by C-section at 10 pounds 6 ounces at 5:43 a.m.

Danielle’s parents Kari and Michael Hritz, and her big brother David, 4, of Mechanicsburg are all thrilled.

Danielle Grace Hritz, was born by C-section at 10 pounds 6 ounces at 5:43 a.m. on January 1, 2024 at UPMC Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg hospital also welcomed its last baby of 2023 last night.

Kambrie Fowler was born at 7:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2023, weighing in at 7 pounds 12 ounces. She is pictured below with her mother Angel, father Andrew and big sister, 5-year-old Keyomie. The family lives in Enola.

Elsewhere, other UPMC hospitals have also been welcoming their first babies of 2024.

The first baby of the new year across all UPMC Magee-Womens facilities in Central Pennsylvania was Josephine Loucks.

Josephine is the daughter of Hollie and Ryan Loucks, of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. She was born at UPMC Hanover, at 12.20 a.m. weighing in at 6 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.