HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush.

UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.

The digital-first hiring process takes most people 25 minutes from filling out the online application to receiving a job offer, UPS says, and a majority of seasonal jobs don’t require an interview. Seasonal car driver positions start at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver jobs start at $33.50 per hour plus a $6,000 sign-on bonus, the company says.

People can apply online here.

Seasonal positions can be pathways to careers at UPS, with around 35,000 seasonal employees receiving permanent positions after the 2021 holidays, UPS says.