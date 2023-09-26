HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– With the holidays approaching, UPS announced that it expects to hire thousands of people for seasonal jobs, including in the Midstate.

UPS expected to hire more than 1,960 employees in the Harrisburg area for full and part-time seasonal positions, according to a news release. They are looking to hire seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License drivers and package handlers.

Seasonal package handlers and driver helpers start at $21 per hour while driving jobs will start at $23 per hour.

“The best talent delivers the best service,” Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Nando Cesarone said. “That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike. We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

UPS now has a digital application process where applicants can apply and even get offered a position in under a half hour. Interviews are not needed for most of seasonal positions.

To learn more about the seasonal jobs and to apply, visit UPS’ website.