HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Planting season is here and uptown Harrisburg is getting a beautiful makeover.

Over three days the city will plant 75 trees from 2nd to 7th streets, between Division and Maclay.

Over the past few years, the city has specifically allocated money for trees in parks and along the streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jen Hirt, a volunteer, said, “We tend to target areas where the old street trees have died or they’ve been cut down for whatever reason, and then we are kind of replanting new trees in those areas. But we are also looking for areas that don’t have a lot of trees and we’re trying to reforest parts of the city.”

Around 5,000 trees have been planted in Harrisburg over the last four years. Tree planting takes place every spring and fall.