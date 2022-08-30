HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re parking in Harrisburg during the weekend, you may not have to pay for it — or at least, you may not have to pay for all of it.

Drivers who use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking can use the code “LUVHBG” at checkout for four hours of free parking on Saturdays.

There are also areas in downtown Harrisburg with free street parking after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (check out which areas are free for parking after 5 p.m. here). Free street parking is covered by a collaboration of businesses that are part of the Downtown Improvement District as well as subsidies from the city, county, and SP Plus, according to the city’s website.

Parking in garages is not free after 5 p.m., the city website notes.