DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Monday’s hometown hero is Team Rubicon.

The non-profit is a veteran-led organization that spent MLK Day cleaning up a Dauphin County cemetery.

Midland Cemetery in Steelton is a historically black cemetery and is the resting place of many veterans. Volunteers removed the Christmas wreaths and cleaned up the grounds.

For many volunteers this work is personal.

“Many of us at Team Rubicon are veterans, I’m a veteran and the idea of after our service we’re still looking for ways to serve our communities and our country,” volunteer George Schwartz said.

Team Rubicon is also celebrating its 14th anniversary.