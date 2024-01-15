HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers gathered at the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg on Monday morning for the 15th Annual Central PA Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“For many Americans, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday means a day off from school and work. For those participating in the MLK Day of Service, it’s a ‘day on’ to help a neighbor and make a positive impact in the community. We ask you to please visit www.mlk-365.org to see the full list of ways you can help others on MLK Day,” Central PA MLK Day of Service Co-Founder and Board Vice-Chair Mike Walsh said in a news conference ahead of the event.

The event, which commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, began at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony led by Pastor Trey DuPont.

The ceremony also featured readings and musical performances from local students and the presenting “Drum Major Awards” to three community leaders including Joseph Robinson Jr, President of the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Development Institute, Helen Spence, Coordinator of the Dauphin County Systems of Care, and Charles “Pop” Appleberry, a school security officer and longtime coach.

Following the opening ceremony, plans for the day also include a community conversation and panel on the “Black Community Health Collective” led by DuPont that began at 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers say the conversation will focus on the education, health, and economic future of the Black community.

The church’s plans for the day also include volunteer activities, family-friendly arts and crafts, and a Community Resource Fair of more than 30 organizations that will continue until 1:30 p.m.

According to organizers, the goal of the resource fair is to help connect attendees with free resources and information related to affordable housing, healthcare, and employment.