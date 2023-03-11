HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildwood Park is getting ready for spring by cleaning up litter along Industrial Road.

The road sits along the edge of the 229-acre Wildwood Park, located in Harrisburg.

Trash on the side of the road has been an issue for years and on Saturday, volunteers made sure it was cleaned up. One group of volunteers was from the Milton Hershey School.

“Nobody could clean this up by themselves but with everyone pitching in, the girls can really see what it looks like when the whole community comes together, Milton Hershey School volunteer Orlando Copeland said.

“I enjoy it, it’s fresh air, exercise, I walk out here very often so I like to see it clean,” volunteer Antonia Bowman said.

In 2022, 220 bags of trash were gathered from this stretch of the road.