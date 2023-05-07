(WHTM) – Local faith groups came together in Harrisburg to call for solutions to end gun violence.

Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence brings together different faith organizations to tackle the issue.

The group held an educational forum followed by a witness walk from Capital Street Presbyterian to Harris Ame Zion Church.

Gerald Rhoades, Vice Chairman of the Harrisburg Chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence said, “There are better ways to resolve conflict and here in Harrisburg, we’re working to teach some of the youth some of those skills to reduce conflict and negotiate with one another and solve problems rather than jump to using a gun.”

A memorial is in the yard of Harris Ame Zion Church.

T-shirts represent the people who lost their lives to gun violence in the Harrisburg area during the last five years.

It will be on display through Saturday, May 13.