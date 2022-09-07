HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The departments of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) hosted the “Walk with a Doc” event today. This walk was part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails.

This walk was part of a larger campaign across Pennsylvania, encouraging communities and health professionals to be active together. This campaign is being run throughout the year, but it is especially highlighted in September, which happens to be PA Trails Month.

“It is important for us all to stay active to maintain our physical, mental and emotional health,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Walking is one way we can move our bodies to promote our wellness. I encourage you all to take advantage of outdoor recreational activities. Try visiting the beautiful trails all across Pennsylvania.”

The Walk with a Doc campaign was an hour-long walk that went around downtown Harrisburg. DCNR and DOH collaborated to provide communities the opportunity to take an active role in their health, while also exploring local recreational areas with medical professionals who care for them.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

If you are interested in bringing “Walk with a Doc” to your community, you can click here for more information.

“The Walk with a Doc program has been a great collaboration and we are grateful to all of our partners who are helping us to advance wellness in nature and meeting a goal of our statewide outdoor recreation plan,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary Lauren Imgrund. “Thank you to our top physician and acting secretary of health for participating in this important program. Taking the necessary steps to manage our health is something we hope resonates in communities across the commonwealth.”