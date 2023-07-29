DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A weekend closure is planned on southbound Interstate 83 that includes the ramp from Interstate 83 south to Interstate 283 south in Dauphin County, announced today by PennDOT.

PennDOT says that the closure will allow the contractor to mill, pave, and perform bridge repairs between Exit 47 and Exit 45.

The work is set to begin on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Monday, August 7 at 6 a.m.

PennDOT states that there will be detours in place for southbound Interstate 83 and southbound Interstate 283.

Motorists that are traveling on southbound Interstate 83 from north of the closure are asked to take Exit 47, which is the Route 322 East/Hershey/Eisenhower Boulevard exit.

Motorists who continue southbound on Interstate 83 are asked to bear right at the ramp to Paxton Street to access southbound Interstate 83.

Anyone accessing southbound Interstate 283 is asked to proceed past the Paxton Street ramp on Eisenhower Boulevard then continue to the intersection with Route 441, then turn left to access Interstate 283.

According to PennDOT, the work is part of the 4.8-mile resurfacing project for Interstate 83, that extends to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

The project includes:

Concrete patching,

Milling,

Paving, and

Work on the I-83 mainline, as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits

The work is expected to be done and completed around November 20, 2023, according to PennDOT.