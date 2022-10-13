HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs on the expansion dam on the southbound lanes of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg will be postponed until further notice.

According to PennDOT, an update on the repairs will be made available once a new work date is rescheduled.

These repairs will stretch across the Susquehanna River and fall between Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

The repairs were supposed to begin on Friday, Oct. 14 in the evening, until Monday, Oct. 17 in the morning.