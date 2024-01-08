HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced the winning tickets from New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, held on Saturday, January 6.

These prizes included four top prizes of $1 million and four prizes of $100,000, one of which was sold in Harrisburg.

The $100,000 prize sold in Harrisburg was sold at Verhovay Home Association, 1012 South 29th Street. The store earned a $500 bonus for the sale.

The top prizes of $1 million were sold in Philadelphia, Butler, and Allegheny counties and the other $100,000 prizes were sold in Luzerne, Northumberland, and Erie Counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from total 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024.

Winners are only identofied after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes and each $1 million prize must be claimed by presenting a the winning ticket at a Pennsylvania Lottery area office.

Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.