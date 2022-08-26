LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10.

According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.

The following food trucks will be at the event:

360 Cuisine

717 Tacos

Chef Tony’s Food Truck

Crema Coffee Truck

Doggie Delights

Farmshow Milkshakes

Get smok’d BBQ

Grappling Crab Shack

Haj Paj

Italian Job Food Truck

It’s All Greek 2 You

Lancaster Cupcakes

Mammas Meltz

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Co

Sugar Whipped

The follow vendors and activities will be at the event: