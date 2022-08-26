LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10.

According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.

The following food trucks will be at the event:

  • 360 Cuisine
  • 717 Tacos
  • Chef Tony’s Food Truck
  • Crema Coffee Truck
  • Doggie Delights
  • Farmshow Milkshakes
  • Get smok’d BBQ
  • Grappling Crab Shack
  • Haj Paj
  • Italian Job Food Truck
  • It’s All Greek 2 You
  • Lancaster Cupcakes
  • Mammas Meltz
  • Philadelphia Cheesesteak Co
  • Sugar Whipped

The follow vendors and activities will be at the event:

  • Blue Juniper Soaps
  • Bubba’s Crystal Creations
  • Color Street Nails
  • Harrisburg Animal Rescue Team
  • Hot 106.7, Wink 104, 105.7 the X, WTPA
  • Renewal by Anderson
  • Tastefully Simple
  • Children’s Scavenger Hunt
  • Community Yoga
  • Enchanted Teapot
  • Face Painting
  • Innocent Feeders & Zoo
  • Kids’ Craft Tent
  • Paint-with-Me Mural
  • Possibility Place Playground
  • Raffle Baskets
  • and much more