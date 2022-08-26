LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10.
According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
The following food trucks will be at the event:
- 360 Cuisine
- 717 Tacos
- Chef Tony’s Food Truck
- Crema Coffee Truck
- Doggie Delights
- Farmshow Milkshakes
- Get smok’d BBQ
- Grappling Crab Shack
- Haj Paj
- Italian Job Food Truck
- It’s All Greek 2 You
- Lancaster Cupcakes
- Mammas Meltz
- Philadelphia Cheesesteak Co
- Sugar Whipped
The follow vendors and activities will be at the event:
- Blue Juniper Soaps
- Bubba’s Crystal Creations
- Color Street Nails
- Harrisburg Animal Rescue Team
- Hot 106.7, Wink 104, 105.7 the X, WTPA
- Renewal by Anderson
- Tastefully Simple
- Children’s Scavenger Hunt
- Community Yoga
- Enchanted Teapot
- Face Painting
- Innocent Feeders & Zoo
- Kids’ Craft Tent
- Paint-with-Me Mural
- Possibility Place Playground
- Raffle Baskets
- and much more