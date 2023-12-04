HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An update on trying to get that huge tent open that Broad Street Market vendors will use.

While the fire-damaged section of the market is being rebuilt, the city says it opened up bidding on the Keystone Purchasing Network. That goes out to pre-approved contractors.

The city only got one bid for plumbing and they turned it down because they wanted to pay less. Now bids will open to the public and that will take time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The downside to that is it’s going to be a 3-week minimum open process, so that’s gonna push this back a little more and it just kind of underscores how frustrating this whole process has been for us let alone the vendors and the people of Harrisburg who want this to open,” Harrisburg’s director of communications Matt Maisel said.

The bidding process must be open for a minimum of 10 days, Maisel says they anticipate granting an extension because of the holidays.

If you want to keep up on the progress at the Broad Street Market the city has created a website. There, you can submit questions and there’s a list of frequently asked questions.