HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg.

The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast.

The day is filled with food, music, contests, and more. It also serves as a learning tool for pet owners about the importance of adopting, fostering, and spaying or neutering your animals.

It brings a lot of recognition and understanding, so a lot of the vendors that are here are rescues or they’re involved in some way in animal support. It’s a beautiful thing,” Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance. Volunteer Kimberly Volb said.

The celebration has been a success for 17 years.