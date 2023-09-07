HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Work has started on the temporary space for vendors at the burned-out Broad Street Market.

Harrisburg’s public works department is leveling the ground on an adjacent lot at Third and Verbeke. That’s where a huge tent will be put up that will be cooled and heated until the market is rebuilt next year.

“We’re just excited more than anything else to finally get to this point because the community deserves this, the city of Harrisburg deserves this, the vendors deserve this,” director of communications for Harrisburg Matt Maisel said. “We obviously wanted this to happen July 11, a day after the fire but it’s happening now.”

The city expects to have the tent up in two to three weeks, then, vendors can then get set up.