HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022.

According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, which will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Gotaryak stole $9,919.61 worth of construction materials belonging to the United States from the site of the U.S. Courthouse which was being constructed in Harrisburg.

The following day he sold copper and brass construction materials that he had stolen at a metal scrapyard located in Pottsville.

Gontaryk also faces an additional pending charge of stealing and retaining construction materials from the courthouse construction site in March of 2022. He has pled not guilty regarding that charge.

The maximum penalty under federal law for theft of government money, property, or records is 10 years imprisonment.