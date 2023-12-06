HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstate leaders hosted a youth holiday health fair in Harrisburg to bring free health resources to the community.

More than 200 kids and families were at the Allison Hill Community Center.

The event was put on by Latino Connection, state representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin and Cumberland), and Aetna Better Health Kids to provide free health screenings, flu vaccinations, groceries, and other free health resources.

George Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connections said, “Black and Hispanic kids are leading number one in charts we don’t want them to be leading number one. Juvenile Diabetes, mental health, anxiety, obesity.”

Kim said, “Navigating through the health care system is so confusing and when you have a thousand things to do with kids and family and home, it’s nice to have people to kind of walk you through the process.”

Raffle prizes included bicycles, encouraging kids to get active.