HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season.

The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.

Gifts are scheduled for delivery at the YWCA Greater Harrisburg from Monday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Volunteers from local organizations will join in on the festivities and assist with sorting and wrapping gifts.

The YWCA Greater Harrisburg is still accepting General Wish List items reserved for new clients who enter YWCA programs in December. If you’re interested in learning more, you can click here.

“Without the support of the community, we would not be able to fulfill the hundreds of wish lists we receive each year,” said Mary Quinn, CEO. “We really do rely on the generosity of individuals sponsoring a new coat for one of our Veteran clients, or a princess tea set for a child in our shelter. These holiday memories matter, wherever we are experiencing them, and we are so grateful that members of our community understand the impact they can make by giving such a gift during the holiday season.