HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are staying home for the Memorial Day holiday, the 55th annual Artsfest kicks off this weekend in Harrisburg.

Hundreds of vendors will start setting up on Friday in Riverfront Park with all kinds of arts, sculptures, dozens of musical performances, and plenty of food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Part of what makes Harrisburg so awesome is that it is kind of an arts hub, and it’s what makes Arts Fest the perfect place, the marriage between Artsfest and Harrisburg is kind of perfect because you have so many different art museums and galleries throughout the city,” Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

Artrfest runs Sunday through Memorial Day at 5 p.m.