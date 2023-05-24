(WHTM) — Harrisburg’s annual Artsfest kicks off this weekend for the 55th year!

Starting Saturday, May 27, hundreds of vendors will set up in Riverfront Park to display handmade artwork, sculptures and more from across the Commonwealth.

There will also be dozens of musical performances and several food truck options.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Part of what makes Harrisburg so awesome is that it is kind of an arts hub, and it’s what makes arts fest the perfect place. The marriage between Artsfest and Harrisburg is kind of perfect because you have so many different art museums and galleries throughout the city,” said Matt Maisel, director of communications for Harrisburg.

Artsfest runs through Memorial Day – Monday, May 29 – until 5 p.m.