HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Warmer weather is back in the Midstate and so is the bike share program in Harrisburg.

The program was put on pause during the winter months, but now the 36 “Susque-cycle” bikes can be found at six different locations in Harrisburg, including City Island.

Six more locations, including the Capitol complex and federal courthouse, will be added in the coming weeks.

“A lot of people just take it to ride recreationally. To ride around City Island or to ride the Harrisburg Greenbelt. You don’t have to own a bike, you don’t have to have one, grab a bike share bike and go at it,” said Stephen Deck, executive director of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

It costs $1.50 to ride one of the bikes for 30 minutes or $25 for a yearly membership.