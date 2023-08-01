HARRISBURG, Pa. – Owning a business is tough, especially for people of color. August marks Black-Owned Business Month, and the Pennsylvania capital is rich with Black-owned operations.

“It is just good to see that in Harrisburg more businesses are Black owned and are thriving in the area,” said Timishia Goodson, co-owner of Raising the Bar Bakery on Third Street.

Owners believe the opportunity to call a place yours is rewarding.

“It means a lot to us,” said Serena Taylor, co-owner of the Original Hot Dog Factory on Market Street in downtown Harrisburg.

Serena and her husband Robert are in the beginning stages of their ownership of the hot dog business. They took over at the beginning of June of this year, however, they faced challenges that prevented them from starting even sooner.

“We were talking to the owner of the building and thought that we kind of had everything locked down. We were almost at the end of the negotiation process,” said Taylor. “Things were halted and we learned later that they entertained an offer from a non-person of color.”

That occurred in the Poconos, where the family resides. The Taylors wanted an explanation, but they didn’t receive one.

“[We weren’t] given any kind of reason or any kind of feedback,” said Taylor.

Goodson believes one of the unique benefits of owning a business is making it reflect yourself and your journey.

“Your business should be unique,” said Goodson. “You should have a connection to your business. You should be able to tell a story with your business.”

Goodson hopes sustainable and flourishing Black-owned businesses now tell the future generations that it will be possible for them to do it, too.