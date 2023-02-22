HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District’s Steele Elementary School will soon receive a renovation and additions, according to Superintendent Eric Turman.

The $21.6 million proposed project includes restoring the three-story school building, which was originally built in the 1930s. Construction of the new building is expected to start in March 2023 with the new building expected to be ready in August 2024.

The complete renovation of the school includes updated technology, modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, new windows and doors, security measures, parking lots, playgrounds, and instruction boards.

This project also includes a dedicated group instruction room, as well as a dedicated cafeteria, kitchen, art, music, and special education classrooms.

According to the district, the project is made possible with funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of January 2023, the first phase of the demolition process has been finalized.

Once completed, the school will host hundreds of students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The Steele School project will bring a sense of pride back to the neighborhood. It’s another step in the right direction for the Harrisburg School District as we focus on doing what’s right for our students,” said Superintendent Turman.

Community members can watch the recent community presentation and a PowerPoint shared by the district.

The district is working with the architect firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, and Fidevia Construction Management & Consulting.