DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Dauphin County police officer Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough Police Department, according to court records.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said that between 2019 and 2022, Still allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets, resulting in a theft of $98,754.50.

“It began as an investigation into falsifying the time records, and the mayor contacted us and so we got the county detectives involved, began the investigation, and found that it was over a course of years almost $100,000 worth of falsification of time records,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told abc27.

“As a matter of routine, our detectives checked the evidence lockers and found that there were three rifles missing,” Chardo said. “We have alleged that he stole these rifles and sold two of them to a Perry County gun shop, and the third is missing and we’re looking for it.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Still stole three firearms from the evidence locker and sold at least two of them to a gun shop in Perry County. According to the affidavit, Still allegedly admitted that he took the three guns and sold them to the gun shop for $500 cash.

Investigators say the gun shop had a record of two guns sold to the shop by Still, which were both recovered from the purchasers, according to the affidavit.

As for the third gun, “It is a rifle, and we have the serial number, and we’ve entered it into NCIC so that if it did come into police contact, we’d be notified,” Chardo said.

According to court records, Still allegedly did not work during the times listed on the timesheets that he submitted to receive payment. Between 2019 and 2022, Still allegedly issued no citations or complaints, and officials told police that Still did not reply to texts and calls.

“He was the officer in charge. He was the chief, and that’s what enabled him to get away with this for as long as he did,” Chardo said.

“Obviously it’s deeply troubling, but this could happen in any occupation or profession. Police officers, there are ones that go astray — as there are in any profession. Fortunately, there are very few that do this,” Chardo said.